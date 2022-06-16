Exclusive Ethiopian Podium in men and women 5000 metres  at Oslo Diamond League 

Ethiopian Athlets position themselves for a sprint in the final rounds of the women 5000 meters race at the Oslo Diamond League on June 16,2022 (Photo : screenshot from the video)

Ethiopian Athletes demonstrated another sweeping win at the Oslo Diamond League in the Men and Women 5000 meters category.

In the women’s category, Dawit Seyaum finished the crossing line at 14:25:83. The final moment of the competition was between Ethiopian athletes. And they were competing in rainy weather conditions, as could be seen from the video shared in this post.

Gudaf Tsegay and Letesenbet Giday finished second and third in a time of 14:26:69 and 14:26: 92 respectively.

Dawit Seyaum’s Seyaum is said to be the third-fastest time in the world this year. She had an impressive performance at the Birmingham Diamond League this year.

Olympic medalist Almaz Ayana was also in the race. She finished 6th.

In the men’s category, Tilahun Haile finished the distance in 13: 03:51 to claim the Oslo Diamond League 2022 Men’s 5000 metres winner title. Tilahun Haile has a personal best of 12:52:98 in the distance.

Samuel Tefera and Getenet Wale finished second and third in 13:04: 35 and 13:04:48 minutes respectively.

As in the women’s category, it is an all-Ethiopian podium in the Men’s 5000 metres category too.

