Federal Supreme Court released Meskerem Abera on bail 

Meskerem Abera ( Social Media)

borkena

The Federal Supreme court on Wednesday passed a decision to release Meskerem Abera on bail.

Police made a case against the decision, and appealed for the court not to release her.

The court however stood by its decision to release her on 30,000 Ethiopian bails. She was detained on alleged grounds of inciting “violence and instability.”

She is the founder of the “Ethio Nekat” Youtube channel.

She is known for her critical remarks toward Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government – especially on the issue of massacre on ethnic Amhara civilians in different parts of the country – especially in the Benishangul Gumuz and Oromo regions of Ethiopia.

Meskerem was arrested on May 21 at Bole International Airport as she was returning from Bahir Dar.

__





To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com