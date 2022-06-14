Abiy Ahmed answered questions at Ethiopian Parliament

borkena

Ethiopian PM, Abiy Ahmed, on Tuesday appeared at the Ethiopian Parliament to address questions from parliamentarians.



He defended crackdown on journalists and politicians by way of framing their activity as something that violates the law.

He also made it official now that his government is working on negotiation to end war with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). Mr. Demeke Mekonen, the Deputy Prime Minister, will be chairing a committee formed to handle the negotiation, according to the Prime Minister.

The rest of members of the committee undisclosed at this time. There has been a rumor for a long tine now that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has been negotiating with the TPLF.

“If there is anything that we have to pay for the sake of peace, we should be ready to pay it,” he said.



Watch video below

Video : embedded from EBC Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena