Ethiopia, Italy to strengthen bilateral relations 

Italy to make a 22 million Euro loan available to Ethiopia in support of agricultural food processing sector

Luigi Di Maio (left) shakes hands with Demeke Mekonen (right) on June 13, 2022 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia ( Photo : MAFE)

Luigi Di Maio, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Monday, met with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Demeke Mekonen in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

Luigi arrived in Ethiopia on Sunday for a two days state visit. During his first day in the country, he met with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed with whom he discussed national and regional issues of mutual interest.

On Monday, Mr. Luigi held a discussion with Demeke Mekonen in the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

The situation in the country and bilateral and regional issues of mutual concerns were discussed during the meeting, according to a news update from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

Demeke Mekonen has briefed the visiting Italian Foreign Affairs Minister on the issue of humanitarian aid delivery to the Tigray region of Ethiopia, and about “peace and confidence-building measures that the Government of Ethiopia has been undertaking thus far.”

Furthermore, Mr. Demeke expressed the Ethiopian government’s commitment to supporting the peace initiative by the African Union (AU).

The AU envoy for the Horn of Africa, H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo, has been shuttling between Addis Ababa and Mekele – a city that is under the control of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) with the aim to facilitate a negotiated ceasefire between the Ethiopian government and TPLF.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister also affirmed Ethiopia’s commitment to cooperate with and support the Peace initiatives of AUC Chairperson High Representative for the Horn of Africa,

Mr. Di Maio has remarked on the effort for peace, and the importance of peace in the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia cited him as saying that “Ethiopia is an anchor state in the region, and peace and stability in the country is key for peace and stability in the horn region.”

In a related development, Italy and Ethiopia have signed a financial cooperation agreement. Italy has committed itself to make a 22 million Euro loan available to Ethiopia.

Ahmed Shade, Ethiopia’s Minister for Finance, and Mr. Luigi Di Maio signed the agreement, as reported by EBC, state media.

Mr. is also reportedly visiting Kenya after completing his visit to Ethiopia.

