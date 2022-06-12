Dawit Nega, a popular Ethiopian singer passed away in the capital Addis Ababa 

The late Dawit Nega (Photo : SM)

Dawit Nega , an influential and popular Tigrigna singer, reportedly passed away in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

Local sources say he was hospitalised in Addis Ababa.

Notable for his Tigrigna songs especially “Zebedero”, “Wozameye” and “Bayley” – songs that have got millions of hits on social media, Dawit Nega is also credited among his fans as a singer who managed to internationalise ethnic Tigrigna music.

Outside of Ethiopia , Dawit Nega worked with Coke Studio – which helped internationalise Tigrigna song- also popular in Ethiopia.

His death came as a shock to his fans who are expressing their grieves and condolences on social media.

Naty Yifru said “…the Amazing Dawit Nega, passed away after a long illness…” He wrote on his Twitter page :

“One of VERY FEW musicians to internationalise #Tigrigna sound, partnering with @cokestudio, the amazing Dawit Nega, passed away after long illness that made him bed ridden for a year.Rest in Peace, Dawit 👇 his Coke Studio, profile, Tigrigna mix & his song featuring @Mo_Farah “

🏴 One of VERY FEW musicians to internationalize #Tigrigna sound, partnering with @cokestudio, the amazing Dawit Nega, passed away after long illness that made him bed ridden for a year.

Rest in Peace, Dawit

👇 his Coke Studio, profile, Tigrigna mix & his song featuring @Mo_Farah pic.twitter.com/i4Y6I8dCvi — Naty Yifru (@NatyYifru) June 12, 2022

Queen-Hela wrote

“Heartbreaking new, We lost our broth. Musician #DawitNega RIP”

Many other Ethiopians are expressing grief on social media.

At this writing, the funeral arrangement is yet to be disclosed.

