Sunday, June 12, 2022
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

Andualem Aragie remarks on recent political dev’ts . “We are returning to the path from yesterday,” he says

borkena

Deputy Chairman of Ethiopian Citizens For Social Justice Party (EZEMA), Andualem Aragie, who is also challenging Dr. Berhanu Nega for chairman position, remarked on the current development in the country.

He seems to think that we are returning to the the path from yesterday. Watch his interview

Video : embedded from ESAT Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

