Oromia bank to spend 20 billion birr on excellence centre

Oromia Bank is reportedly shopping for architectural design to build an excellence centre. The bank is said to have shortlisted designs for the project, and just needs to pick one finalist.

The Ethiopian Reporter on Wednesday said the centre of excellence is to be built in Gelan town, outskirts of Addis Ababa.

The Bank is spending 20 billion Ethiopian birr on the project

The Ethiopian Reporter cited Belay Bayissa, Marketing, and Partnership Deputy, to report that the excellence centre will have facilities for training bankers and for providing other services.

Meeting Hall, shopping mall, gas stations, swimming pool, gym, and green areas are among the facilities that the new structure will have.

The bank is also said to have a plan to build a 33-story building, in the Goma Kuteba locality, in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa. It will be the headquarters of the Bank. It will be spending another 3 billion birr, at least, for the project.

Oromia Bank is also planning to build branch offices in selected cities including in Jimma and Shashemene, according to a report by the Ethiopian Reporter.

In a related development, the bank has inaugurated its building in Nazret (Adama) for which the bank spent 100 million birr.

The Bank has been among the leading in the country, in recent years, in terms of profitability.

