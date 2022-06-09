Ethiopia’s Chief of Staff of the Defence Force visited Turkey 

Ethiopia’s Defence Chief of Staff , Feild Marshal Berhanu Jula, shakes hand with Turkish Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar ( Photo : FDRE Defense Force)

borkena

Ethiopia’s Defence Chief of Staff, Field Marshal Berhan Jula, on Tuesday met with his Turkish counterpart, Yaşar Güler, in Ankara. He also met with the Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar , according to Ethiopian government sources.

He led a delegation to attend Turkey’s military drill, which is said to be the largest in its history. More than 1000 service men from 37 countries attended the event , and tens of thousands of Turkish Forces – naval, ground and air force took part in it.

Apart from attending the military drill event, Berhanu Jula had discussion on ways of strengthening military cooperation between the two countries.

In August 2021, Ethiopia and Turkey signed a military cooperation agreement when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was visiting Ankara. Also, Turkey has billions of dollars of investment in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Turkey, Adem Mohammed, has served as chief of the Ethiopian Air Force and as Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian Defense Force – perhaps an indication of the degree of Ethiopia’s interest in military cooperation with Turkey.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com