Ethiopia express interest in building on diplomatic gains from relation with Somalia in recent years  

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (right) chats with Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Mogadishu on June 9, 2022 (Photo : ENA)

borkena

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Friday is sworn in as President of Somalia. Presidents of Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti, and representatives from the Gulf country have attended the ceremony.

In his inauguration speech, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said he will pursue a neutral foreign policy in order to not align with any of the contending powers on the world stage.

He also expressed concern about the hovering drought situation in Somalia and appealed to the international community and the diaspora Somali community to help save lives.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed led a delegation to Mogadishu. In his speech at the event, he said ” he will work with the new Somalian president to build on the diplomatic achievements in the past few years,” as reported by Ethiopian State media.

Abiy Ahmed also said that his country has been adhering to a foreign policy that is based on mutual development and growth and that the two countries have opened a new path of regional integration.

Furthermore, he remarked on the importance of working with neighbours. “Without cooperation and support from our neighbours, we can not bring about peace and development.”

He expressed his hope that Somalia and Ethiopia will strengthen diplomatic and people to people relations to ensure shared prosperity.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com