Ethiopia beat Egypt 2-0 in the African cup qualifying match 

Team Ethiopian supporters at Bingu National Stadium in the capital of Malawi on June 9, 2022 (Photo : screenshot from BeinSports video)

The Ethiopian National Team, Walia, on Thursday, beat the Egyptian Team by 2-0 in the African qualifying match. It was held in the Malawian capital, Lilongwe, at Bingu National Stadium.

It was a well-deserved win based on the performance that team Ethiopia displayed, according to Ethiopian commentators.

Dawa Hutesa scored the first goal in the 21st minute and Shimeles Bekele scored the second goal in the 40th minute.

Ethiopia is in group 4 which is composed of Egypt, Guinea, and Malawi.

Its first match was with Malawi which it lost 2-1.

Watch match highlights from Egypt vs Ethiopia game on Thursday :

