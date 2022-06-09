Alert : Thirty-five children died of hunger in Afar region of Ethiopia 

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) predicts that the situation in Afar region could get worse and is something that requires humanitarian response

Google map of Ethiopia and The region. The red line shows the Afar region of Ethiopia

borkena

Thirty-five children have died in the past eight weeks, according to a report by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). They were exposed to hunger due to the war and drought situation in the region.

The Ethiopian government had been saying the food shortage has not reached a point where hunger can claim lives.

For MSF, the situation could escalate. In a report it sent to borkena, MSF said “The medical humanitarian organisation Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is witnessing alarming indications of a deadly and escalating nutritional crisis in Ethiopia’s Afar region, requiring an urgent scale-up of the humanitarian response.”

The Ethiopian government is yet to remark on the situation.

According to a statement from the U.S. State department, well over 1000 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have reached the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Afar and many Ethiopian activists had been criticising international response to the situation in the Afar region of Ethiopia – a region that was devastated by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) military campaign between July and December 2021.

