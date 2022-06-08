Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Three Ethnic Tigray women tell their side of story on attack on Northern Command

borkena

Three ethnic Tigray women married to Ethiopian Defence force members who were posted on the Northern Command Post – which was attacked by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) – tell their side of the story and how they feel about the attack which triggered the war in northern Ethiopia.  

