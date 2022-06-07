Where is Sudan heading to? Professor Biruk Hailu shares his views

borkena
In an interview with Nahoo TV, Professor Birku Hailu shares his views on the political developments in the post Hassan Omar Al-Bashir Sudan
Watch video below
Video : embedded from Nahoo TV YouTube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video
__
For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE
Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena
Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena