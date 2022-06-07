Geez Bible published in China, ready for distribution 

(His eminence Abune Kewustos (center) reads inaugurated geez translation of the Bible (Photo : EOTC TV)

borkena

Geez Bible the Ethiopian Bible Society published is inaugurated this week. It was inaugurated on Sunday in a ceremony organised at Bole Debreselam Medhanialem Church.

His Holiness Patriarch Abune Mathias, Department Heads from the patriarchate, members of the Liqawunt council, and heads of monasteries and churches, among others, attended the ceremony – according to a report by Ethiopian Orthodox Church TV.

It took several years to complete the translation of the Bible into Geez, an ancient Ethiopian language that is widely used in the Ethiopian Church services. The bulk of the Ethiopian Church’s ancient books are written in the Geez language.

The Council of Liqawunt [ it is the highest body of the church on matters of theological knowledge in the church] has contributed the bulk of the effort in the publication of Geez’s version of the Bible, according to the source.

There had been debates in the course of translation work in what appears to be an effort to keep the message in the Holy book intact.

His Holiness Abune Mathias patriarch of Ethiopia blesses contributors to the translation work (Photo : EOTC TV)

The report by ETOC TV noted that the late His Holiness Abune Paulos Patriarch of Ethiopia had an extensive contribution in terms of translating and publishing holy books.

The new Geez bible was published in China. It is indicated that the cost of publishing it was challenging.

It is now ready for distribution at a cost of 300 Ethiopian birr ( which is under $6 USD )

The Ethiopian Church uses a bible that contains 81 books as opposed to 66 books which are widely used in the Protestant religious traditions in the western world.



_

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com