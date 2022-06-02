Ethiopia, Uganda reaffirm commitment to scale up relations

Ethiopian Ambassador to Uganda, Alemtshay Meseret, and Uganda’s Minister of Defense of Uganda, Vincent Ssempijja, along with military officers (Photo : MFAE)

Ethiopian Ambassador to Uganda, H.E. Alemtshay Meseret, had a meeting with the Minister of Defense of Uganda, Vincent Ssempijja, about regional and bilateral issues of common concerns.

The Ambassador recalled the cooperation between the two countries in fighting extremism and terrorism in Somalia and South Sudan, further stressing Ethiopia’s readiness to maintain and strengthen the spirit of such cooperation.

She also briefed him about the peace-building measures taken by the government of Ethiopia and the humanitarian truce that facilitated unfettered flow of humanitarian aid to the Tigray region.

However, the TPLF is warming up to launch another round of conflict, threatening all the encouraging steps taken towards peace, she added.

The Defense Minister, on his part, recalled the commendable relationships between the two countries, which set its foundation in shared values of Pan-Africanism.

Uganda values its brotherly and friendly relationships with Ethiopia and will not open its doors to anti-peace elements in Ethiopia, he said.

The two sides also noted agreements to strengthen ties in exchanging information, to take part in military training, to cooperate in technology transfer, and hold a technical-level meeting in Addis Ababa to meet such objectives.

