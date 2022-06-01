Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, scheduled for digital press briefing

borkena

The United States Embassy in Addis Ababa on Wednesday announced that Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, is scheduled for a digital briefing.

It is organised by The U.S. Department of State’s Africa Regional Media Hub and will take place on June 2, 2022.

According to the U.S. Embassy, Mr. Dmytro will “discuss how the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine affects food security on the African continent. ”

It is also said that he will take questions from journalists after his briefing.

