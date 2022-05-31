Ethiopian opposition parties concerned over plots on Addis Ababa

Three Ethiopian opposition parties see what they call a plot (political and security) against Addis Ababa. The city is looking like an exclusive property of few, they said

Three opposition parties on Tuesday issued a joint statement in reaction to the political, economic, and security situation in the country.

ENAT Party, All Ethiopian Unity Party (AEUP), and Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Party (EPRP) criticised the government for failing to address the root cause of the political problem in the country which is also manifesting itself in the form of the security crisis, among others.

They opposed the crackdown in the country. They see “law and order” as the key to lead a nation, not crackdown and stifling opposition voices.

For the parties, the ethnic identity-based administrative structure is the root of all problems in the country and the government has failed to address it. Because of that, said the parties, the country is increasingly looking as if it is a fortune of few groups. Ethiopian local news sources reported recently that there was an attempt to hoist the Oromo region flag in schools in Addis Ababa and introduce a new anthem to be used in lieu of the Ethiopian National anthem.

The political and security assessment of the parties, based on the statement they issued, as it relates to Addis Ababa is even more stern. “Plot” is the word they used to describe what the government ( apparently Federal and city level) is doing against the city.

Politically, it sees an attempt to impose a new identity on students in Addis Ababa to the point that the teaching and learning process is impacted negatively. However, the parties did not name as to who is doing that.

From previous coverage on borkena, the dominant political force within the ruling Prosperity Party which traces its origin from what used to be the Oromo People’s Democratic Organisation (OPDO), at least on the surface as some within the organisation were presumed to be members of the radical Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), which later became Oromo Democratic Party a little before the formation of Prosperity Party was claiming exclusive ownership status over Addis Ababa.

Partisan distribution of housing units, deliberate demolition of heritage structures with impunity, land grabbing, and harassment of residents by security forces are also the issues that the three parties raised in their statement. The city is increasingly becoming as if it is the exclusive property of certain groups, according to the statement.

A finger is pointed, it seemed, at the government without spelling out details of partisanship and discriminatory practices, and who is implementing them.

A Statement by Balderas Ethiopia which came out a few weeks ago was bold to call Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government as OPDO government.

The three parties also talked about the rising crime rate in Addis Ababa, a city that used to be one of the peaceful cities in the continent and beyond, to the point that people are being gunned down in broad daylight.

Furthermore, the statement talked about the economic hardship that many Ethiopians are living through.

Regarding the economy of the country, the parties said “Ethiopia does not have an economic shoulder that is capable of accommodating another war.”

