TPLF accuses Eritrea of shelling Sheraro town 

About a week or so ago local news providers had reported that TPLF suffered a loss in Adi Awalla after attesting to engage Eritrea militarily. Sheraro is in the North West of Tigray

borkena

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) on Monday accused Eritrea of shelling Sheraro town, a border town in the North West of the region.

It said that Eritrea had been shelling Sheraro for two days starting on Saturday.

Tigray regional state said in a statement that the shelling has affected civilians, as reported by Wazema Radio.

Based on the report from the source, the TPLF leaders seem to insinuate that the new offensive from Eritrea is meant to be a retaliation for what it calls losses the Eritrean forces suffered on May 24 in the Adi Awuala area of the Tigray region.

Getachew Reda, TPLF communication and PR, made claims of victory over Eritrean troops. He wrote on Twitter :

“An offensive launched by Eritrea’s 57th and 21st divisions on the 24th of May was thwarted and the units deployed by the Isaias regime decimated after a successful counteroffensive by our forces around AdiAwalla, Tigray. A brigade commander, three battalion commanders and more than 300 soldiers were killed and wounded. Many weapons and materiel was also captured. As part of their desperate attempt to escalate the tension and drag us into more action, they shelled Sheraro in the 28th and 29th of May. It is clear that the regime will stop at nothing to drag the region into an interminable conflict and sabotage in real or perceived effort at peace. It behooves the International community to exert pressure on the regime to reverse course while reiterating our unwillingness to let the regime prolong the suffering of our people! ”

drag the region into an interminable conflict and sabotage in real or perceived effort at peace. It behooves the International community to exert pressure on the regime to reverse course while reiterating our unwillingness to let the regime prolong the suffering of our people! — Getachew K Reda (@reda_getachew) May 30, 2022

There were rumours that the TPLF forces suffered a heavy loss as they attempted to test the water in the areas they call “Western Tigray.”

The Eritrean government did not respond to TPLF’s claim of victory in AdiAwalla.

Earlier this month, the Eritrean government issued a statement, for the first time in a long time, saying that the TPLF is mobilising for total war with the aim to tamper with the Eritrean sovereignty and that it said Eritrea has a right to defend itself.

The TPLF leaders have been mobilising for a new round of war amid growing anti-war voices even in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Ethnic Tigray opposition parties, operating in the region, recently accused the TPLF of failing to solve the crisis in the region.

__





To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com