Kidney patients see some hope as  new dialysis centre opens 

The newly inaugurated Kidney center at Menelik II Hospital in Addis Ababa ( Photo : ENA)

borkena

Kidney disease has been one of the most challenging issues in the Ethiopian Health Care system and for individual patients as well.

Finally some hope, without the need to suffer from the unbearable cost of treatment for many, for those who need kidney dialysis in Ethiopia.

Menelik II Hospital in the capital Addis Ababa on Monday inaugurated the new dialysis centre.

The new centre has about 30 machines. When it is fully operational, it is said to have about 90 machines, although the time frame for it is unclear.

The new Kidney dialysis centre is expected to increase kidney care capacity in the public health institution by fivefold, according to the Ethiopian authorities.

It is also anticipated to ease the financial burden for many patients who could not afford the cost of Kidney dialysis treatment.

The opening of the centre made news headlines in the state-owned media. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Addis Ababa mayor Adanech Abebe attended the ceremony.

