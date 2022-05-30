Dessie : reported fire raging a business area in Mugad, Arada

The fire incident in Mugad, Arada area of Dessie on May 30, 2022

borkena

Fire is reportedly raging in the Mugad locality of Dessie, a town in Amara region of Ethiopia. It is on the way to Arada in front of Almazu Ayele business.

Borkena has confirmed that it is not under control at this writing.

Fire service in the city and residents are attempting to put it off.

Communication service for the city is yet to communicate about the extent of the damage and as to what caused the fire.

Since the fire is in a business area, it is speculated that the damage would be devastating for those affected by it.

The city has been under the TPLF control for over a month in late 2021.

