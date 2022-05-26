Ethiopia: There is No Siege of Tigray

borkena

There has been claim, by some US congressman like Brad Sherman , about genocide in Tigray and blockade to food aid to the region.



Ann Garrison, who is reporting from Ethiopia, says “There is no siege of Tigray.”



Take a listen to the short report below

Video : from Ann Garrison YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

