Thursday, May 26, 2022
Ethiopia: There is No Siege of Tigray

There has been claim,  by some US congressman like Brad Sherman , about genocide in Tigray and blockade to food aid to the region.

Ann Garrison, who is reporting from Ethiopia, says “There is no siege of Tigray.” 

Video : from  Ann Garrison YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video 

