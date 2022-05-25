Thursday, May 26, 2022
Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki speech on the occasion of 31st Independence anniversary

President Isaias Afeworki talked about the preparation TPLF is making for another round of war. He also remarked about the war in Ukraine. He sees is as a making of the United States.

Watch his speech.

Video : embedded from EriTV YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

