Member States of the World Health Organization on Tuesday re-elected Tedros Adhanom for a second term as Director-General.

He was the only candidate and was confirmed as Director-General by the 75th World Health Assembly.

Ethiopia, Tedros Adhanon served as its foreign Affairs Minister before his candidacy for WHO in 2017, but did not support his bid for a second term.

The TPLF, still in firm control of Federal government power, mobilised African countries on grounds that the position was not held by African countries.

In a speech after his confirmation, Tewodros said “I am humbled by the opportunity provided by the Member States to serve a second term as WHO Director-General” as quoted in the World Health Organization.

Tedros added that “This honour, though, comes with great responsibility and I am committed to working with all countries, my colleagues around the world, and our valued partners, to ensure WHO delivers on its mission to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable.”

Apart from serving as Foreign Minister and Minister for Health in his country of origin, Ethiopia, He was a politburo member of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) – which the Ethiopian parliament designated as a terrorist organization following the attack on the Nothern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Force.

The World Health Organization news report said “Dr Tedros instituted a wide-ranging Transformation of the WHO, aimed at increasing the Organization’s efficiency driving impact at country level to promote healthier lives, protect more people in emergencies and increase equitable access to health. He also guided WHO’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, outbreaks of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the health impacts of multiple other humanitarian crises.”

For Ethiopians, Tewodros Adhanom was preoccupied with lobbying for the TPLF since the outbreak of the war in Northern Ethiopia.

The World Health Organization has not condemned the destruction of thousands of health facilities in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

