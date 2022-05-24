Ethiopian gov’t action is pushing people to the brink of a popular uprising: Opposition 

Ethiopian PM minister Abiy Ahmed crackdown on dissenting voices, in Addis Ababa and Amhara region, is triggering a reaction from the Opposition

Abiy Ahmed and other members of the National Security Council during a meeting at the end of January this year (photo : file /ENA)

borkena

Balderas For Democracy on Monday said that the government is arresting and hassling its members. It said at least 12 members of the party and Addis Ababa Youth were arrested without any crime.

Balderas party members who were on a mission to get signatures, as part of the effort to make Balderas a national party, in Arbaminch, Wollo, Gojam, Gondar, Dire Dawa, and Harrar had been harassed and arrested.

“OPDO led Prosperity Government,” as Balderas called it, the campaign of killing and chasing FANO is a dangerous move that crossed a redline, and the end result will be unpleasant, the party said in a statement it issued on Monday.

Citing the sacrifice FANO paid alongside special forces, militia, and the Defence force during a military campaign to reverse the TPLF invasion of the Amhara region, Balderas said that “Any measure that targeted FANO is an attack targeted on Amhara People as well as Ethiopian people.”

Balderas made an even more strong claim about Abiy Ahmed’s government crackdown against FANO. “Our Party Balderas understands that the OPDO led Prosperity Party measure against FANO is a move that contemplates the strategic goals of TPLF-OLF and OPDO to disintegrate Ethiopia to give birth to Greater Tigray and Free Oromia.”

Also, Balderas said that the party looks at the dictatorial killings, kidnapping, and arrests in the Amhara region and Addis Ababa as something worse than the country experienced in the past thirty years.

Balderas calls on the government to focus on issues that are not yet resolved namely the issue with TPLF, OLF Shane, and Sudan (border dispute).

Furthermore, called for the release of Balderas and the release of all prisoners of conscience including journalists, military leaders

Balderas has also a plea for the Defence Force: to avoid pulling the trigger against FANO that paid the sacrifice on the battlefront along with the Defence Force and rather protect FANO.

The campaign against FANO is something that would trigger the disintegration of Ethiopia, said Balderas.

This week, the Amhara regional state announced that it has arrested over 4500. It claimed that the suspects were engaged in criminal activity under the guise of FANO. It also said that it will work with “REAL FANO” and will even make arrangements to make them work under the regional government structure.

Balderas is not alone in its condemnation. Hibir Ethiopia Democratic Party condemned government action saying that it is impossible to control people or bring about peace and stability by the use of military force.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission on its part demanded the government stop arresting individuals without a court order.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com