Eritrea celebrated the 31st anniversary of its Independence 

Eritrea on Tuesday celebrated the 31st anniversary of Independence. Eritreans in the country and abroad celebrated it colourfully.

Eritrean People’s Liberation Front, which evolved into the People’s Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ) after independence, under the leadership of Isaias Afeworki, concluded the thirty years liberation struggle in 1991.

In 1998 , Eritrea and Ethiopia, then under the leadership of the late TPLF chairman Meles Zenawi, fought a bloody two years war which is said to have killed close to 100,000 people on both sides.

It was followed by two decades of no peace-no war relations with Ethiopia which came to an end when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018.

Eritreans in the capital Addis Ababa have celebrated the 31st anniversary at Friendship Park.

