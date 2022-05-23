Ethiopian gov’t calls TPLF’s “captured soldiers” narrative a propaganda stunt 



As TPLF makes claims about releasing over 4000 “captured soldiers” from Tigray region, Ethiopian gov’t says it is a propaganda stunt

Legese Tulu, Minister for government communication service (Photo : ENA/File)

borkena

The Ethiopian government on Sunday said what the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) presented last week as Ethiopian soldiers captured in the battlefront are “individuals who went to Tigray region in search of jobs” and civilians whom TPLF took away from the areas it controlled in Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

TPLF claimed that it is releasing more than 4000 Ethiopian soldiers who were captured during military engagement with the Ethiopian government.

A video released on VOA Amharic shows what were presented as captives wearing worn-out military fatigues.

The Ethiopian government said TPLF made the people, whom it took away from the areas it controlled before it was pushed back to the Tigray region in December 2021, wear military uniforms.

Some of them, said Legese Tulu who is Government Communication Service Minister, were forces detained, with help from the community, at a time when the Defence force withdrew from the region.

Others were people who were forced to be used as a logistic supply force for its army.

The TPLF has been claiming that there are many more thousands of forces (“captives”) under its control in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The country is facing a new threat of war as the Federal government of Ethiopia and Amhara regions are responding to TPLF’s threat of war for which it ordered a standby in the entire region of Ethiopia.

Last week, the government of Eritrea also issued a statement that confirmed that the TPLF is undertaking massive preparation to invade the entire Eritrea. The Eritrean government said that it has a right to defend its sovereignty.

__



To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com