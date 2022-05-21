TPLF says it is releasing over 4,000 captured soldiers



The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) on Friday said it is releasing 4,208 Ethiopian soldiers whom it said were captured in its military campaign.

The latest military campaign was to the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

The TPLF claimed that they have been held in a centre in Mekelle.

It claimed that the captives would be released out of the Tigray region of Ethiopia in cooperation with the International Red Cross.

However, the International Red Cross did not remark about the TPLF’s claim.

(Video : VOA Amharic )

DW Amharic cited Berhane Kebede, who is said to be coordinator for war captives in Mekelle; many more captives will be released. 401 of the prisoners are said to be women.

TPLF is also claiming that it has thousands of Eritrean prisoners of war – a claim that is not proved by other sources, including International Red Cross.

The TPLF is preparing to conduct war against Eritrea and Ethiopia on alleged grounds that the peaceful effort to resolve the conflict with the government did not succeed.

TPLF has an irredentist claim over that it calls Western Tigray, which used to be part of Gondar province before the TPLF took power in 1991 with support from the United States and its allies.

