OLF members detained unlawfully should be immediately released, says EHRC

Ethiopian Human Rights Commission says Oromo Liberation Front ( OLF) members who were arrested unlawfully should be compensated for the damage they suffered

Dawud Ibsa, leader of one of the OLF factions (Photo : SM)

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) on Thursday said Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) members whom it said are detained unlawfully in the Oromo region of Ethiopia should be released.

It also said that they should be compensated for the damage they suffered [because of what it called unlawful detention.]

The EHRC also called for law enforcement bodies to implement orders from Courts and Attorney General in the region.

The Rights claimed to have undertaken an investigation about the situations of OLF members arrested in Burayu, Gelan, and Sebeta towns.

Prisoners, families of prisoners, the Oromia police commission, and the Oromia region Attorney General of the region were contacted as part of the investigation process, EHRC said.

The finding is, EHRC continues, that there were unlawful arrests ranging from months to two years. Those who were granted bail rights were released on bail conditions. Individuals whose cases were closed by the court were not released, it was said.

Michael Gobena, Kenesa Ayana, Geda Woljira, Dawit Abdeta, Lemi Begna, Geda Gebisa, Colonel Gemechu Ayana and Abdi Gelana are the OLF elements that EHRCO mentioned in its report.

Bete Urgessa, another OLF member, is getting medical treatment in an unspecified health facility with permission from the police, and in bail condition.

The Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) entered Ethiopia from Eritrea, where they claimed to have a military base, soon after Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018.

There had been a controversy between the OLF and the Federal government after Dawud Ibsa-led OLF refused the government order to disarm and resort to peaceful political struggle.

OLF Shane (as the government calls it), which many believe to be the military wing of the OLF, is still fighting the Federal and regional forces in some parts of the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

In an interview with Fana Broadcasting, state media, sometime in April, Adem Farah who is the Deputy Chairman of the ruling Prosperity Party said OLF Shane controlled about seven districts in the Oromo region.

