Meron Fekadu’s indomitable spirit has lesson for many

borkena

Meron Fekadu has truly indomitable spirit despite one of her leg was amputated. She gives the credit to God.



How did she end up there has something to do with medical error.



Accepting something unexpected – something that could limit our abilities fundamentally – transcending the challenge and live life with gratitude is the lesson.



Watch the video below

Video : Embeded From Hana Yohannes YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

___



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena