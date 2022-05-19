Meron Fekadu’s indomitable spirit has lesson for many

borkena
Meron Fekadu has truly indomitable spirit despite one of her leg was amputated. She gives the credit to God.
How did she end up there has something to do with medical error.
Accepting something unexpected – something that could limit our abilities fundamentally – transcending the challenge and live life with gratitude is the lesson.
Watch the video below
Video : Embeded From Hana Yohannes YouTube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video
