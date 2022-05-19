Bati: explosive left behind by TPLF forces kill five people 

Bati ( Photo credit : DW Amharic)

borkena

Bati district administration, in the Amhara region of Ethiopia, on Wednesday announced that five people were killed due to a grenade explosion.

Mohammed Seid, head of the district, told DW Amharic that the mine was left behind by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), when it invaded the area in November 2022.It exploded when those who found it were attempting to figure it out.

Five people died on the scene and five others were seriously wounded, according to DW Amharic report.

The victims range from Children to Adults.

