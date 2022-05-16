New Gun Registry regulation announced in the Amhara region of Ethiopia 

Unregistered guns will have to be registered within the next four days in the Amhara region of Ethiopia

(Desalegne Tassew, Amhara region Peace and Security Office Head. Photo : AMC)

borkena

The Amhara Region Peace and Security Office on Monday announced a new gun registry regulation across the region.

Under the new regulation, owners of all kinds of guns are required to register them in the registry centres, in the areas where they live, if the gun they own is not registered before.

Amhara Media Corporation (AMC), state owned-media in the region, said the registry will be underway for four consecutive days starting May 17, 2022.

Dessalegne Tassew, head of the region’s peace and security office, told AMC that the registry is intended to ensure the safety and security of people in the region and to reinforce support forces.

He added that it is evident that the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is making preparations to launch a military attack again.

The security office has planned to provide organised military training in the region once the gun registry is completed in the coming four days.

This past weekend, the region announced a security standby across the region after the TPLF openly ordered people in the Tigray region of Ethiopia to prepare for war.

There are still areas in the North Gondar and Waghmra zones of the Amhara region that are under the military control of the TPLF as is the case with some parts of the Afar regions of Ethiopia.

Amhara Region has been experiencing security challenges in recent weeks which it linked with TPLF operatives, TPLF and external enemies.

In late April, a clash between two individuals from Islam and Christian religious traditions escalated to a point where it appeared like full-fledged violence between the followers of the two faiths. At least fourteen were killed and hundreds wounded.

The incident also triggered similar violence in many other parts of Ethiopia.

TPLF as a factor for new security arrangements in the region :

The excuse that the TPLF leaders gave to the people was that the peaceful solution to resolve the conflict with the Federal government did not work, and not enough aid was reaching the region.

However, the World Food Programme and the government of Ethiopia have announced that thousands of trucks of aid had reached Tigray after the Ethiopian government announced a humanitarian truce in March of this year.

On Monday, Reuters reported that the TPLF is engaged in compulsory conscription.

There had been reports, which cited individuals who claimed to have escaped from the Tigray region, earlier in local media outlets that the TPLF had ordered all residents in the region under 50 years of age and in a healthy condition to join the TPLF forces.

Families who are refusing to join the TPLF forces are facing fines of up to 20,000 Ethiopian birrs.

There are also unconfirmed reports that much of the aid that reached the Tigray region is being diverted to feed the TPLF forces and several hundreds of trucks that delivered aid to the region have not returned.

__



To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com