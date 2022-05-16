Ethiopia looks forward to working with Hassan Sheikh Mohamud: Ministry 

Ambassador Dina Mufti ( Photo : ENA)

Ethiopia on Sunday congratulated Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on his reelection ( after five years of an interval) as the president of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

“The Ministry believes that the election demonstrates the confidence of the people of Somalia in you and is a leap forward to building a democratic process in the country,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia in a brief statement that it shared on its social media page.

The ministry has expressed readiness to work with the new President of Somalia.

The statement said, “The Ministry, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, looks forward to working with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his administration in the spirit of the longstanding and friendly relationship between Ethiopia and Somalia.”

Dina Mufti, the spokesperson, said that Ethiopia admires the peaceful election and peaceful transfer of power that Somalia undertook, as reported by Ethiopian News Agency (ENA).

Ethiopia has paid in life for Somalia’s peace and will stand with the new government for the country’s peace, he added.

Furthermore, he recalled that Ethiopia is still supporting durable peace in Somalia. It will also be strengthening bilateral relations to ensure continuity of its contribution to peace in the region.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is said to have had a strong relationship with Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) when the latter were dominating power and politics in Ethiopia before 2018.

TPLF leaders have celebrated Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s reelection. Debretsion Gebremichael is said to have sent a congratulatory message to him.

In the past three years, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia have been strengthening cooperation on security, among others, to ensure stability in the Horn of Africa.

