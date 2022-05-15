Lake Dendi : “Webuild” to build eco-tourism lodge, cornerstone laid 

Cornerstone laid for the project ( Photo : ENA)

“Webuild ”, which used to be Salini Impreglio construction company, is poised to build an eco-tourism lodge near Lake Dendi in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

Ethiopian News Agency, State media, reported the project is part of the national “Gebeta Lehager Project.”

Shimeles Abdissa (Oromo regional state president), Abraham Belay ( Minister for Defense who is also involved in the national project) and Pietro Salini, Chief Executive Officer of “Webuild” on Sunday attended a cornerstone laying ceremony in Lake Dendi which is only 127 kilometres west of Addis Ababa.

ENA, the state media, reported that the project is intended with the idea of making the local communities beneficiaries of it. Date of project completion and the budget allocated for it is unspecified.

Wenchi-Dendi coordinated a tourism project that was launched in 2021.

