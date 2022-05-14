Soufflet malt, French Company, inaugurated Factory in Ethiopia

Photo credit : Soufflet Malt

Invivo Group on Friday inaugurated Soufflet Malt Ethiopia at Bole Lemi industrial park in the outskirts of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa. It is said to be a 60 million Euro investment, and is expected to create hundreds of jobs.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed opened the inauguration ceremony. He expressed his government’s commitment to create conducive conditions for investors.

The new Malt factory in Addis Ababa is the 28th factory for Invivo group – which is based in France.

It is aiming to produce 60,000 tons of malt annually by creating a nexus with over 50,000 farmers in the country. In the long run, the factory aims to produce 110,000 tons of malt per year.

There is hope on the part of the Ethiopian government that the factory will contribute to Ethiopia’s effort in the direction of import substitution.

Christophe Passelande, Director of Agriculture, Malt, Vineyards/Green Spaces, InVivo Group, said “50,000 farmers will supply our plant with 80,000 tons of barley per year. Our support is already improving farm yields and connecting farmers to the market, which will have a large-scale impact on local communities,” as quoted in an update from the company.

The factory is said to have state-of-the-art infrastructure in the industrial park, which is strategically located close to barely growing parts of Ethiopia.

The company also claims that it is “the first in the world to be zero carbon emission, using energy produced by hydroelectric dams.”

Ethiopia is Africa’s largest barley producer, and there are dozens of beer factories in the country, which is the second most populous country in Africa.

With a 10 billion Euro annual revenue, Invivo group has presence in 38 countries and employs over 13,000 workers, according to information available on the company’s website.

