Eshi Kezias – the latest Ethiopian Music – viral on YouTube

borkena
Eshi Kezias – seems to be the latest Ethiopian music that got more views on YouTube. It was uploaded on May 7 , and has got well over 1.5 million views. Check it out
Video : embedded from Hope Entertainment YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
__
