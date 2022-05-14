Sunday, May 15, 2022
Eshi Kezias – the latest Ethiopian Music – viral on YouTube

borkena

Eshi Kezias – seems to be the latest Ethiopian music that got more views on YouTube. It was uploaded on May 7 , and has got well over 1.5 million views. Check it out

Video : embedded from Hope Entertainment YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
