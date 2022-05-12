Youth volunteer summer program : 1.5 million to take part

Asfaw Tekle ( photo : ENA)

Addis Ababa City Community Participation and Coordination Commission on Thursday said 1.5 million youth in the city will take part in the summer volunteer program.

Asfaw Tekle, the commissioner, has announced that the program is officially kicked off. In his press statement, as reported by ENA, the motto of this year’s program is “kindness for durable brotherhood.”

According to the source, in the five months long volunteer program the government hopes to undertake different activities that could cost up to 2.7 billion Ethiopian birr.

It will be covering areas like social service, green legacy, and environmental protection, tutorial classes and training, Health service, traffic control and transborder philanthropic work among other things.

About 3,400 aged, disabled and low-income families are expected to benefit from the program, the source added.

