TPLF leaders confirm inevitability of another war. Ordered people in the region to be ready for it

Last month, TPLF leader, Debretsion Gebremichael wrote an open letter to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres complaining about the ineffectiveness of the peaceful option to resolve the conflict with the Federal government of Ethiopia.

He attempted to leave the next step for TPLF murky when he said that it is considering “other options.” For those familiar with Ethiopian politics and the TPLF, it was clear that TPLF meant war when it said “other options.”

The Ethiopian government disclosed, just last week, that the TPLF has been engaged in mass mobilisation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia to launch another military campaign. It was understandable that it would be in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia as they are the only areas through which the TPLF could find access to the outside world.

As it turns out, the TPLF had plans to test the water with Eritrea too. There were reported fights this week and that TPLF lost a few battles. TPLF spokesman, Getachew Reda, framed the development differently. In a Twitter message, he wrote on Thursday, he said that Eritrea has been shelling civilian areas in Tigray. Eritrea, as always, did not respond to TPLF allegations.

Inevitability of the war is now official. TPLF leaders, including Debretsion Gebremichaeal, were engaging residents this week in different parts of the Tigray region to be on standby as the “peaceful option did not work.”

The Ethiopian government has not yet remarked on the latest TPLF leader’s order to the people of Tigray. However, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was telling the army to be ready when he was visiting three military bases in the past two weeks.

The international community did not remark on TPLF’s new confirmation that it is about to start the war again.

