Palestinian gov’t condemns Shireen AbuAqla’s “assassination”

Shireen AbuAqla is a victim of the International Community too, said the statement from teh Government of Palestine

Shireen AbuAqla was reportedly shot in the head while wearing PRESS vest. Photo credit : The Times.

The State of Palestine Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Expatriates on Wednesday issued a statement condemning Israel over the killing of Aljazeera Journalist, Shireen AbuAqla, in the Jenin refugee camp. “She was murdered while reporting Israeli crime,” said the statement from the Ministry.

The statement, which the Embassy of the State of Palestine sent to borkena, said she was wearing a PRESS vest when she was shot in the head by Israeli forces.

“For decades, Shireen AbuAqla courageously exposed Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian People. With her fearless reporting and powerful persistence, Shireen became an icon of Truth. A national hero for those whose voices were silenced by Israel’s crimes,” it said.

The State of Palestine sees Shireen, it called her killing a violent assassination by the Israeli occupying forces, as a “victim of the international community’s willful inaction to hold Israel accountable for its continued crimes.”

The Palestinian government also called upon journalists the world over to expose what it called “Israel’s crimes, including crimes against journalists.”

Her producer, Ali Al-Samudi, was also shot. He is said to be in a stable condition according to a report by CNN.

The source cited Israeli Defense Force (IDF) as saying there was an operation in the area ‘to arrest suspects in terrorist activities.”

IDF had also made claims, as cited in the CNN report, that “Palestinian suspects and Israeli forces were firing at the time.” And it said that it is investigating it as it claims a “”The possibility that journalists were hit, possibly by Palestinian gunfire.”

