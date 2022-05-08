Western Command Base Humera in a reliable position says Abiy Ahmed

borkena

Ethiopian PM, Abiy Ahmed, toured the western command of the Ethiopian Defense Force in Humera.



He said the army is in a position to restore peace whenever it is disrupted.

Watch his speech below.

Video : embedded from FBC YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com