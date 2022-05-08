Western Command Base Humera in a reliable position says Abiy Ahmed

borkena
Ethiopian PM, Abiy Ahmed, toured the western command of the Ethiopian Defense Force in Humera.
He said the army is in a position to restore peace whenever it is disrupted.
Watch his speech below.
Video : embedded from FBC YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
