Sunday, May 8, 2022
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

Western Command Base Humera in a reliable position says Abiy Ahmed

borkena

Ethiopian PM, Abiy Ahmed, toured the western command of the Ethiopian Defense Force in Humera.

He said the army is in a position to restore peace whenever it is disrupted.

Watch his speech below.

Video : embedded from FBC YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
__

