Mehreteab Mulugeta, Ethiopia’s New Ambassador to Sweden, presented credentials

Ethiopian Ambassador to Sweden, Mehereteab Mulugeta, with King Karl Gustaf XIII of Sweden ( Photo : via MFAE)

borkena

Mehereteab Mulugeta, Ethiopia’s New Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia in Sweden, this week presented his credentials to King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf.

Ambassador Mereteab received a warm welcome in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, from where he will be carrying out his diplomatic missions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia’s news update, published on Friday, said “The Ambassador conveyed greetings and best wishes of the President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, H.E. Sahlework Zewde, to the King of Sweden.”

In his speech, he mentioned the strength and long history of the diplomatic relations between the two countries, and that “he would work to further strengthen and enhance that relationship during his stay in Sweden.”

Mehereteab Mulugeta waves from a Swedish Royal carriage ( Photo : Via MFAE)

He also briefed the King about the current situation in Ethiopia including the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the humanitarian truce that Ethiopia declared, and the humanitarian aid effort to the Tigray region.

TPLF’s refusal to withdraw forces from the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia is another issue that Ambassador Mehereteab highlighted in his speech.

King Carl XVI Gustaf made a brief remak. He recalled that he visited Ethiopia a long time ago, and reiterated that “Ethiopia and Sweden have a long history of diplomatic ties.”

According to a document published by SIDA, the diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Sweden started as early as 1866 when Swedish missionaries arrived in Massawa ( now in Eritrea)

Wikipedia cited Statistic Sweden to report that the number of Ethiopian-born immigrants in Sweden, in 2016, was 17,944.

