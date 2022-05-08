Ethiopian PM made another tour to a military base in the North West 

The Defense Force is in a position to restore peace whenever it is disrupted, says Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahm ed

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed is seen with Commander of Western Command, General Getachew Gudissa, in Humera on May 7, 2022 ( Photo : ENA)

There are all the signs that seem to indicate that another round of war is likely in Northern Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made three trips to three different military bases of the Ethiopian Defence Force in less than two weeks.

The latest trip, which happened on Saturday, was to Humera, in the North West of Ethiopia, an area that the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has been attempting to control with the aim to control the route to Sudan.

Abiy Ahmed’s message has been consistent. Readiness to ensure the business of Defending Ethiopia at any time. “I have noticed that the defence force is in a position to restore peace whenever it is disrupted,” he has said in a remark he made after visiting the Defence Force in Humera.

“Just like wolves our army attacks in unity, and just like a lion it fiercely defends its territory.” He added

In his earlier trips to the two other militaries based in north Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed told the army to be ready at all times.

The Ethiopian government this week said that the TPLF is engaged in extensive mobilisation for another round of military campaigns.

In what was said to be an annual political consultation, Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Demeke Mekonen, told a European Union representative that despite the humanitarian truce to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, the TPLF is preparing to make an invasion.

Another indication of the impending war is that Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of TPLF, wrote an open letter to the UN secretary-general saying that it is considering “other options” for the peaceful way of resolving the conflict is not working.

Earlier, the Ethiopian government accused the TPLF of not withdrawing all its forces in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

In December 2021, Ethiopian Forces, with the support of FANO and Afar Militia and special forces, dislodged the TPLF forces from most of the Afar and Amhara regions. Abiy Ahmed’s administration ordered a halt to the march to the Tigray region of Ethiopia on grounds of the “long term interests of Ethiopian unity.”

Many vocal Ethiopians who are active on social media criticised the government at the time saying that the government’s decision will give TPLF a chance to buy time to reorganise its defeated forces and plan another invasion – which seems to be happening at this time.

