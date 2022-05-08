Colonel Fisseha Desta laid to rest at Menbere Tsebaot Kiddist Selassie

borkena

Colonel Fisseha Desta, former Ethiopian vice-president and a member of Derg, is on Sunday laid to rest at Menbere Tsebaot Kiddist Selassie Church. He died on Friday in the capital Addis Ababa where he was getting medical treatment. His families disclosed that he was getting medication for heart conditions.

Take a listen to what his colleague had to say about him.

Video : embedded from EBC YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

