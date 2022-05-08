Barcelona Marathon : Clean podium sweep for Ethiopian Athletes  

Meseret Gebre Dekebo celebrating win with her Ethiopian compatriots ( Photo : WorldTrack.org)

Ethiopian Athletes on Sunday dominated the Zurich Barcelona Marathon both in the men’s and women’s categories.

Yihunilign Adane finished the race in 2:05:53, a course record and his new personal best. The old course record is 2:06:03, according to a report by WorldTrack.org

Gebru Redahgne crossed the finishing line in 2: 05: 58 to claim second place while another Ethiopian, Kabede Wani, finished third in a time of 2:06:03.

In the women’s category, the top five are Ethiopian Athletes.

Meseret Gebre Dekebo claimed Zurich Barcelona Marathon 2022 after finishing in 2:23:11. Like Yihunelegne, her time is a course record.

Ayantu Kumela and Zenebu Fikadu finished second and third with a time of 2:25:00 and 2:25:11 respectively.

Zerfe Limeneh completed the distance at 2:27:05 and finished fourth in the category. And Nedi Tadelech completed the race in 5th position. She crossed the finishing line in 2:30:04 hours.

Volkswagen Prague Marathon

In a similar development, Bekelech Gudeta Borecha won the women’s category of the Volkswagen Prague Marathon. It took her 2:22:56 hours to finish the distance. She has improved her personal best by two minutes, according to World Athletics report.

