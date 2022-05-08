Barcelona Marathon : Clean podium sweep for Ethiopian Athletes  

Monday, May 9, 2022
Zurich Barcelona Marathon 2022 _ Meseret Gebre
Meseret Gebre Dekebo celebrating win with her Ethiopian compatriots ( Photo : WorldTrack.org)

 

borkena

Ethiopian Athletes on Sunday dominated the Zurich Barcelona Marathon both in the men’s and women’s categories. 

Yihunilign Adane finished the race in  2:05:53, a course record and his new personal best. The old course record is 2:06:03, according to a report by WorldTrack.org 

Gebru Redahgne crossed the finishing line in 2: 05: 58 to claim second place while another Ethiopian, Kabede Wani, finished third in a time of 2:06:03. 

In the women’s category, the top five are Ethiopian Athletes.  

Meseret Gebre  Dekebo claimed Zurich Barcelona Marathon 2022 after finishing in  2:23:11. Like Yihunelegne, her time is a course record. 

Ayantu Kumela and Zenebu Fikadu finished second and third with a time of 2:25:00 and 2:25:11 respectively. 

Zerfe Limeneh completed the distance at 2:27:05 and finished fourth in the category. And Nedi Tadelech completed the race in 5th position. She crossed the finishing line in 2:30:04 hours. 

Volkswagen Prague Marathon 

In a similar development,  Bekelech Gudeta Borecha won the women’s category of the Volkswagen Prague Marathon.  It took her 2:22:56  hours to finish the distance. She has improved her personal best  by two minutes, according to World Athletics report.

