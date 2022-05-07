Sunday, May 8, 2022
Updated:

Ahmed Hussien Desse lay – new Ethiopian Music

borkena

Ahmed Hussien played Desse lay , one of the most revered songs about Dessie city, in new style. Minew Shewa Tube uploaded it yesterday and it has already got close to 200k views.

Video : embedded from Minew Shewa Entertainment
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

