Ahmed Hussien Desse lay – new Ethiopian Music

borkena
Ahmed Hussien played Desse lay , one of the most revered songs about Dessie city, in new style. Minew Shewa Tube uploaded it yesterday and it has already got close to 200k views.
Video : embedded from Minew Shewa Entertainment
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video
_
Entertainment
Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena
Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or send submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com