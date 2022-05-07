Ahmed Hussien Desse lay – new Ethiopian Music

borkena

Ahmed Hussien played Desse lay , one of the most revered songs about Dessie city, in new style. Minew Shewa Tube uploaded it yesterday and it has already got close to 200k views.

Video : embedded from Minew Shewa Entertainment

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

_



Entertainment



Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or send submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com