16 aid trucks have arrived in Mekelle this week, more heading to it

The World Food Programme said it has delivered food aid to 45,000 people in Sheraro region of Tigray – that is close to the Eritrean border

Photo credit : WFP

The World Food Programme on Friday announced that 16 more trucks of humanitarian aid arrived in Mekelle, This is for the sixth time for humanitarian aid to arrive in Mekelle.

The World Food Program Tweeted :

“16 trucks arrived into #Mekelle this week so far, another convoy of 64 trucks on the way – the 6th convoy of 2022.

In April, @WFP delivered food to 45,000 people in Sheraro district & treated 11,000 women & children for malnutrition. More on the way to communities most in need.”

64 other trucks are on their way to the Tigray region.

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian government on Friday announced that the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces have not completely withdrawn from the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia months after the declaration of Humanitarian Truce.

In what is said to be an annual political consultation with the European Union, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonenen said that the TPLF is engaged in an extensive military preparation to launch military campaigns again.

Last month, TPLF chairman Debretsion Gebremichael wrote an open letter to the United Secretary General Antonio Gueterrers saying that the humanitarian truce and peaceful solutions are not working and that his party is considering “other options” to end what he called the siege of Tigray.

The TPLF is said to be engaged in extensive compulsory conscription for the planned military campaign, which is speculated to happen during the rainy months of July and August.

