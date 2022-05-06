Eka Kotebe Hospital declares no Covid patients in the facility 

Dr. Yared Agidew ( Photo : screenshot from ETV video _

EKa Kotebe hospital discharged the last COVID 19 patient on Thursday. Currently, there are no coronavirus patients in the facility.

Dr. Yared Agidew, director of the hospital , shared the news on his twitter. He said for the first time in two years, “our hospital spent a day without COVID-19 patient.”

He advised all Ethiopians to do their part to ensure that Ethiopia is free from Coronavirus pandemic.

የኤካ ኮተቤ ሆስፒታል ትናንት የኮቪድ19 የመጨረሻውን ታካሚ ወደ ቤቱ በሰላም ሸኝተናል በ2 አመት ውስጥ ለመጀመሪያ ጊዜ ሆስፒታላችን ያለ ኮቪድ19 ታካሚ ውሎ አድሯል።የኮቪድ19 ማዕበል በሀገራችን እንዳይከሰት ሁላችንም የድርሻችን መወጣት ይኖርብናል! — Dr Yared Agidew (@YaredAgidew) May 6, 2022

Eka Kotebe Hospital has been serving as the primary COVID-19 patients care centre for the past two years.

