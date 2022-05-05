Six Health Centres to be built in the capital Addis Ababa 

One of the health center projects in Addis Ababa ( Photo : ENA)

borkena

The Ministry of Health on Thursday announced that six health projects will be constructed in Addis Ababa. The total projected cost is said to be eight billion Ethiopian birr.

ENA cited Tadesse Yemane, who is Health Ministry’s Infrastructure Director, as saying that many health centres are under construction with the goal to improve access to health services.

The Ministry is poised to build an eleven storey building in Lebu, outskirts of Addis Ababa, at a cost of 2.5 billion birr. Another all-inclusive facility will be built at a cost of 500 million birr

In the premises of Kidus Petros hospital, another facility for services like city scan and blood sample testing will be built. This one is said to cost 800 million birr. The design of the building is completed, according to an ENA report.

Alert Hospital is also a building centre for dermatology-related health issues. Its construction is said to start soon. It will cost about two billion Ethiopian birr.

The construction of two other health centres has already started. It is the World Back that is said to have injected about 2 billion birr to these projects.

