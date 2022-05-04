Ethiopian PM criticises Addis Ababa city administration over corruption , service delivery issues

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed during the performance evaluation of Addis Ababa City Administration on May 3, 2022 (Photo : screenshot from FBC video)

Addis Ababa City Administration on Tuesday had an evaluative meeting in the presence of the Ethiopian Prime Ministration. From the video, looks like it took place in the office of the Prime Minister.

The meeting seems to confirm that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration, just like the TPLF led administration, is struggling with prevalent corruption in the city administration.

He criticised sentiments of parochialism on grounds of ethnic identity, highly corrupt practices in land administration, and disinterest in making service delivery available to those who are not paying bribes.

Watch his remarks in the meeting :

Video : embedded from Fana Broadcasting Corporate YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

