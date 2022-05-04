Ethiopia’s Ministry of Industry undertaking policy review, ready for decision makers

Shiselma Gebreselassie, State Minister in the Ministry of Industry. (Photo credit : The Ethiopian Reporter)

borkena

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Industry is reportedly undertaking policy revision. Shiselma Gebreselassie, State Minister, told the Ethiopian Reporter that a draft of the revision and preliminary study is presented to experts in the sector and to academics in the field in Ethiopian universities for feedback.

The aim of the revision is to assess the drawbacks and gaps on the one hand and make the policy in alignment with the government’s 10-year development program on the other.

According to the Reporter, the policy review is funded by the Africa Development Bank. Dalberg, a consultancy firm that is selling itself as “entrepreneurs and innovators, designers and creative problem solvers, thinkers, and doers” , was hired to do the research part.

Another objective that necessitated the policy revision is to create “conducive conditions for businesses in the service and construction sector to transition to the manufacturing sector.

The drafted policy is said to help facilitate rural transformation centers by way of coordinating wealth creation and agro-processing in the agricultural sector as well.

Currently, according to the reporter, the draft policy is completed, and it will be ready for discussion and presentation to government decision-makers.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business News

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com