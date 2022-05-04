Thursday, May 5, 2022
Dagne Walle – Aba Siber – Ethiopian Music 

Dagne Walle ‘s Aba Siber single was released at the height of campaign to reverse the TPLF invasion of many parts of Afar and Amhara regions, including Raya. 

It has got nearly four million views on YouTube since it was uploaded on YouTube in December 2021. 

Video : embedded from Awtar TV 
Cover photo : screenshot from the video 
