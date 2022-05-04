Dagne Walle – Aba Siber – Ethiopian Music 

borkena

Dagne Walle ‘s Aba Siber single was released at the height of campaign to reverse the TPLF invasion of many parts of Afar and Amhara regions, including Raya.

It has got nearly four million views on YouTube since it was uploaded on YouTube in December 2021.

Video : embedded from Awtar TV

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

Entertainment



Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or send submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com